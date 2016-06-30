Volunteers look to help addicts who come to Lorain County police stations

A group of about 20 volunteers are about to head to the front lines of addiction therapy in Lorain, Ohio.



It's part of the Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative. These folks are called Peer Support Specialists.

One of them, Carrie, has had substance abuse issues in the past and recovered. Now she is ready to help others battle their addiction.



She and others like her will be contacted by police departments if any addict comes in to ask for help.

"Twenty years of using drugs and alcohol was my way of getting out of reality and I know that now there are other ways," Carrie said.



Let's Get Real, a community recovery organization, is behind the program, and so is the Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services Board of Lorain County. The volunteers will be on call 24/7 and will hook up with the addict within 75 minutes of being contacted by Police.



So far this year, there have been 34 overdose deaths in Lorain County.



Carrie says she found one major key in beating addiction, and that's being honest.

"Being honest with myself and people around me who really want to help me," she said.