'Believeland' gets a new ending

"It's over. It's over. Cleveland is a city of champions once again,” screamed the announcer when the Cavs clinched the NBA Championship for the first time in franchise history.

What a feeling. The curse is gone, the cloud over Cleveland has been lifted, all because our Cavaliers are in the best in the NBA. This called for a re-write of our story for those of us who believe in the Land.



Andy Billman, a local boy made good, works at ESPN. He is the director of Believeland and now he’s having to change a few things to reflect Cleveland's new championship status.



"If you're going to remake a film, you're going to have to give some things up."



Billman is having to make some tough decisions, what to cut and what to add.



"Games in the 2016 Finals really controlled the heart and we need to see more of it. Because of that we added seven minutes, plus. So that means you got to take about six out. That's a lot," Billman said.



Billman gave us a nugget from the re-write of his 30 for 30 film.



"You'll hear comments in the film. Steven A. Smith got asked a question. Is Cavs in the series? He said I don't even know why that's being asked. The series is done. They're dead. Throw dirt. Time to move on. Again, that was a national perspective."



But it was Cleveland that threw shade on the Warriors parade.



"If you remember, it was two years ago in the same week we were awarded the Republican National Convention, LeBron James announced he was coming back to town. Hometown guys coming back to win a championship. Here we are two years later, both happening," David Gilbert, who is the CEO of Destination Cleveland said.



Cleveland had 1.3 million Cavs faithful celebrating and it will have long-range positive effects on this city.

"There's no reason we shouldn't think that in any time that we're competing as a community that we shouldn't win and it's up to each person to carry that attitude and make sure that happens," said David Gilbert.



The Cavs win and the upcoming RNC will help Cleveland capitalize on its new found fame. It could pump billions into the local economy in the coming decade.



