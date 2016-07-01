Report: Mozgov signs with Lakers

The NBA free agency period started Friday, July 1. The Cavs have already lost a piece to the team.

The 7-foot-1 center, Timofey Mozgov signs with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN. The deal is worth $64M over 4 years.

Lakers reportedly agree with Timofey Mozgov on 4-year, $64M deal ?? pic.twitter.com/RbOJ8QIPJE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2016

Mozgov joined Cavs January 2015 from the Denver Nuggets.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.