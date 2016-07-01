Report: Mozgov signs with Lakers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Mozgov signs with Lakers

Timofey Mozgov (Source: AP Images) Timofey Mozgov (Source: AP Images)

The NBA free agency period started Friday, July 1.  The Cavs have already lost a piece to the team. 

The 7-foot-1 center, Timofey Mozgov signs with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN. The deal is worth $64M over 4 years.

Mozgov joined Cavs January 2015 from the Denver Nuggets. 

