Police: 16-year-old shot at home in Eastlake

A 16-year-old Willowick boy was shot while visiting friends in Eastlake, police said.

The boy was at a home on East 337th Street when three people came into the home, claiming to know a friend of the home's resident.

No one in the home claimed to know the three people and the home's resident asked the three suspects to leave.

Police said at this point the three drew pistols and demanded wallets and cell phones. Several of the victims were pistol whipped and after a confrontation the 16-year-old was shot in the shoulder.

The victim was transported by Eastlake Fire Rescue to Lake West Hospital in Willoughby, before being life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. The victim was treated and released later in the day.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.