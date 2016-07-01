12-year-old missing from Lorain County found safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

12-year-old missing from Lorain County found safe

Lorena Zielinski (Lorain County Sheriff's Office) Lorena Zielinski (Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
GRAFTON, OH (WOIO) -

A 12-year-old missing from Lorain County has been found safe, according to Lorain County Sheriff's Office

Lorena Zielinski walked away from her home in Grafton on Wednesday.

Police said she was found Friday morning. 

