Man killed in Akron house fire

An early morning house fire leaves one man dead.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Victory Street around 4 a.m. Friday. The man inside was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person inside the house. When firefighters arrived, flames were already through the roof.

The home is a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.

