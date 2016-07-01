Lorain fire cuts go into effect Friday

The city of Lorain is facing a $3.6 million budget shortfall. The firefighter cuts will save the city $1.4 million.

23 Lorain firefighters being laid off by city this week

The Lorain Fire Department cuts go into effect Friday, July 1.

The department will lay off 23 firefighters. The city said it's facing a $3.6M budget shortfall. The firefighter cuts will save the city $1.4M.

The city hoped to receive a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response or SAFER grant to pay their salaries, but that didn't happen.

Laid off firefighters turn in their gear Saturday.

