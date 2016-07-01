Lorain fire cuts go into effect Friday - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lorain fire cuts go into effect Friday

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) -

The Lorain Fire Department cuts go into effect Friday, July 1.

The department will lay off 23 firefighters. The city said it's facing a $3.6M budget shortfall. The firefighter cuts will save the city $1.4M. 

The city hoped to receive a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response or SAFER grant to pay their salaries, but that didn't happen.

Laid off firefighters turn in their gear Saturday. 

