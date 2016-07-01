Fake utility worker robs elderly woman

A man posing as a utility worker talked his way into an elderly woman's home this week and robbed her, according to police.

The woman lives on Palmerston Road in Shaker Heights. She was restrained for more than an hour before she freed herself and could call police.

“He came in and had to check something in the basement and got out what he said was a gun. And I don’t know exactly what 'a gun' is, but it scared me a lot,” the victim told a 911 dispatcher.

The man did not have an official vehicle or badge, but told the 79-year-old he was from the Water Department and needed to make a repair to her water line.

“He said if I started trying to get out of it he would shoot me so I didn’t start trying to get out of it right away,” she told the dispatcher.

The man is described as a 6-foot tall black man, clean shaven and light complected, with a slim build. He got away on foot with her phone, some personal items, and electronics.

Shaker police say so far, this is the only such incident being reported. They are still looking for the man.

The woman was not injured.

