Achievement Centers for Children receives financial boost from Cavs

Thousands showed up for the Cavs watch parties at the Q during the playoffs. The tickets were $5 each. More than $750,000 were raised for Cleveland-area charities during the championship playoff run.

Six local charities benefited from the proceeds, including Achievement Centers for Children.

That's where Elijah Yoder, 14, plays the sport he loves, basketball.



"The way that you can race up and down the court. The way that I can make shots. If I get open the passing the rush is awesome," explained Elijah Yoder.



And yep, you guessed it Elijah's favorite team, the Cavs. The teen born with spina bifida watched in excitement as the wine and gold won the NBA title.



"I literally almost cried," said Yoder.



And Elijah said he felt like a winner again when the Cavs made a big announcement moments after the parade, at the rally.



Money from the watch parties would be donated to six organizations, including the Achievement Centers for Children in Highland Hills.



The ACC helps children with disabilities and their families.



Elijah's been a part of the organization's adapted sports program since he was 7.



"I think it's awesome. It makes me feel happy to know that we're going to get some of that money to play tournaments against other people," said Elijah.



Elijah's dad Moses says Achievement Centers for Children is like a family. He appreciated the Cavs donation.



"I'm really happy for them cause they've always been there for us," said Moses Yoder.



Achievement Center's Vice President of development and Marketing Deborah Osgood said the relationship with the Cavs has been great. The donation will help with several programs including their autism, intensive therapy sessions and early intervention.



"We really rely on community support and philanthropic generosity from the community and so when all the Cavs fans went to those watch parties ans paid those dollars to get in it's going to help us support all of the programs and services for children teens and adults with disabilities," explained Deborah Osgood.



Elijah sums up the big donation with one word.



"Exciting," said Elijah.

The other 5 charities that will receive proceeds include: The Centers for Families and Children, City Year Cleveland, Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center, Cuyahoga County Invest in Children and Special Olympics Ohio Greater Cleveland.

