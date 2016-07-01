Mega Million jackpot swells to $415M - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mega Million jackpot swells to $415M

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Feeling lucky?

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $415M. That makes it the biggest prize offered in the game since December 17, 2013, when two tickets (sold in California and Georgia) shared a $648 million jackpot.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Washington on March 8 at $157M.

The next drawing is Friday, July 1. 

