Mega Million jackpot swells to $415M

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $415M. That makes it the biggest prize offered in the game since December 17, 2013, when two tickets (sold in California and Georgia) shared a $648 million jackpot.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Washington on March 8 at $157M.

The next drawing is Friday, July 1.

