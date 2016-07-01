Cleveland 19 news anchors go face first in pasta eating contest

Tia Ewing and Laura DeMaria have their own pasta eating contest. (Source: WOIO)

The Italian American Summer Festival is this weekend July 1 - 3 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea.

The festival celebrates Italian culture and tradition with plenty of food and fun.

There are Bocce tournaments, dancing with live entertainment and a food court.

Speaking of food, a big fav is the pasta eating contest.

Cleveland 19 News reporter Jen Picciano will be one of the judges in this year's contest.

Anchors Laura DeMaria and Tia Ewing had their own pasta eating contest Friday promoting the festival.

We'll call it a draw between Laura and Tia.

