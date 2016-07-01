Couple collects & drives donations to West Virginia for flood victims

A local trucking company will donate a trailer for transporting donations to the victims in the West Virginia flood.

Marion and Terry Looney, truck drivers for Central States Inc., will be donating needed cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.

Central States Inc. donated a 53-foot trailer for transporting the collected donations. The couple will personally deliver the donated items to the victims affected by the flood.

The Looneys are originally form West Virginia and moved to Cleveland in 2013.

A trailer is set up for public donations at 20600 Sheldon Rd in Brook Park. The trailer leaves July 10.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.