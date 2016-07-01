Hit-and-run victim's mother: This person 'just left him here to die'

A 24-year-old man was killed while crossing the street in Canton early Thursday morning.

Christian Thornton was crossing Market Avenue near 30th Street around 2 a.m. when a driver going northbound struck him, police said. He was transported to Mercy Medical, where he died from his injuries.

“This person ran him down and left, just left him here to die,” said Rachel Thornton, the victim’s mom.

Police have released a picture of a car similar to the other driver's vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2000-2005 Chevy Impala with damage to the front left end to include the fog lamp area. The color is unknown. Area repair garages and auto stores are asked to report anyone purchasing parts to repair fresh damage to the front left of a 2000-2005 Chevy Impala -- specifically the fog lamp and headlight assembly area.

The Highway Patrol post is asking anyone with information pertaining to the crash to please contact the Canton Post at 330-433-6200.

The crash remains under investigation.

“I need somebody to come forward and help me get justice for him,” said Rachel Thorton. “Please come forward. He’s my son. You took that from me. You took him from me, and I’ll never have that back. His daughter will never ever have a father again. She won’t know him and she deserves that."

Christian Thorton leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter.

