Day-care worker pleads to raping, videotaping toddlers

An Elyria day-care worker pleaded guilty Friday in Lorain County Common Pleas Court to sexually assaulting children as young as 1 years old in the fall of 2013.

Prosecutors said that Heather Koon who worked at ABC Kidz Child Care was charged with rape and kidnapping. Koon's boyfriend, James Osbourne, was also charged in the case.

Prosecutors said Osbourne, a registered sex offender, impelled Koon to rape the children.

In addition to the attacks, Koon also videotaped the molestations at the day care on North Abbe Road, officials said.

Sentencing will take place at a later date by Judge James Miraldo.

