VIDEO: Cleveland City Hall turns 100 today

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and other dignitaries got the holiday weekend started Friday by not only celebrating America's 240th birthday, but the centennial of Cleveland City Hall.

Cleveland City Hall was formally dedicated on July 4, 1916 by Mayor Harry L. Davison.

It cost $3 million to build.

Today's anniversary celebration featured remarks from city officials, historic photos and the unveiling of a centennial plaque.

Cleveland has had a total of 57 mayoral administrations, including Jackson.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.