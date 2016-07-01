Indians set franchise record for consecutive wins

The Cleveland Indians set a franchise record for consecutive wins after beating the Blue Jays in Toronto on Friday.

It was a 19-inning game. Carlos Santana put the Tribe up 2-1 with a solo shot in the top of the 19th.

Trevor Bauer, who was slated to start against the Blue Jays on Saturday, came in for relief once the bullpen emptied.

The Indians' streak began while the NBA Finals were being played, and was extended to 13 with a 4-1 win over Toronto on Thursday. The club record for consecutive wins is 13.

The last time the Indians won 13 games in a row was 1951. The club also accomplished the feat in 1942.

Friday’s victory marked number 14.

The Indians, who are in first place in the American League Central Division, return home Monday for a game against the Detroit Tigers. Team officials say that July 4th game is nearing a sellout.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.