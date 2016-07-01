Report: Cavs have three days to match Bucks' offer to Delly - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Cavs have three days to match Bucks' offer to Delly

(Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cavaliers have three days to match a four-year, $38.4 million offer to guard Matthew Dellavedova, according to a report from NBA.com.

Injuries allowed Delly to showcase his skills during the Cavs' run to the 2015 NBA Finals, where the team eventually fell to the Golden State Warriors.

For those curious about whether the Cavs will match, consider this tweet from LeBron James sent Friday afternoon:

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly