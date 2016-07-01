Report: Cavs have three days to match Bucks' offer to Delly

The Cavaliers have three days to match a four-year, $38.4 million offer to guard Matthew Dellavedova, according to a report from NBA.com.

Confirming Matthew Dellavedova four-year, $38.4M deal with Bucks, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2016

Injuries allowed Delly to showcase his skills during the Cavs' run to the 2015 NBA Finals, where the team eventually fell to the Golden State Warriors.

For those curious about whether the Cavs will match, consider this tweet from LeBron James sent Friday afternoon:

Congrats to my brother! @matthewdelly on his deal! Good luck in Milwaukee! Very deserving to you and your family. 1 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2016

