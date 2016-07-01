Indians chased franchise record for consecutive wins into 19th inning in Toronto

The Cleveland Indians began playing the Toronto Blue Jays just after lunchtime Friday.

It ended around 7:30 p.m. shortly after Carlos Santana hit a solo shit off of a position player in the top of the 19th. In the bottom of the frame, Trevor Bauer prevented the Blue Jays from responding and picked up the win.

Bauer was originally slated to start against Toronto on Saturday, but came in as a relief pitcher after the bullpen emptied.

The 2016 Cleveland Indians now hold a franchise record for most consecutive wins at 14.

The streak began while the NBA Finals were being played.

The team won its 13th in a row against the Blue Jays on Thursday. The last time the Indians won 13 games in a row was 1951. The club also accomplished the feat in 1942.

