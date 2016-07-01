New cancer treatment pill for canines turning heads

A Chagrin Falls Veterinary Clinic is seeing impressive results with a new trial to cure cancer in canines.

Dr. Carol Osborne runs the Chagrin Falls Pet Clinic. It’s the only place in the U.S. offering a free cancer treatment trial out of Australia. During the immunotherapy treatment, Osborne tests the dog’s blood to reveal the best day and time for it to take a chemotherapy pill that kills the cancer cells.

Osborne says unlike traditional cancer treatments, immunotherapy works with the dog's body and doesn't cause harsh side effects.

“We’ve had 25 dogs so far. Less than half seem to be doing extremely well. Immune therapy holds the key to not only treating cancer but curing cancer in the future,” said Osborne.

Carly Woodcock found out her Tibetan Terrier named Farley had liver cancer months after she was diagnosed with the disease.

“We saw Dr. Carol on television and we came on out here,” said Woodcock.

After a couple rounds of the immunotherapy treatment, Osborne says Farley has shown significant improvement in his liver and he’s more active. Woodcock said spending time with her dog helps her to fight her illness.

“I’m delighted. I’m not ready to let go,” said Woodcock.

In May, Diane Swigonski brought her St. Bernard named Pooh Bear to Osborne for the trial.

The dog received two rounds of treatment for cancer in his leg. Three months after the treatment, Swigonski observed that her dog had brighter fur and the tumor in his leg shrunk in size.

“It looks like he’s in remission -- it’s unbelievable,” said Swigonski.

Osborne said some dogs who’ve had the treatment are living to beat the odds like Sarah Walden’s Lab named Lashes, who was given six weeks to live in January. Now six months away from the diagnosis, Walden has hope.

“She’s back to being a normal happy dog,” said Walden.

