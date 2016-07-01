Water spout spotted on Lake Erie near PA border

It appears there were good conditions for water spouts near Madison, Ohio on Friday.

A water spout is a rotating column of water and spray formed by winds over body of water. A viewer sent a photo of one to Cleveland 19 News around 7 p.m.

They said their daughter snapped the picture.

Madison is about 40 miles east of Cleveland along Interstate 90. There were showers in the area around that time.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.