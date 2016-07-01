RNC traffic: Residents brace for the worst

Cleveland residents are bracing themselves for the worst when it comes to traffic during the Republican National Convention.

City officials released the full list of road closures and detours Thursday.

One of the first questions people have asked Cleveland 19 News is whether I-90 or the innerbelt bridge will be closed. The short answer is no, but the innerbelt will be restricted in both directions from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Commercial vehicles will be banned during the event, and some businesses are worried about getting supplies. A remote delivery site will be set up on Prospect Ave. and E. 4th Street, and all supplies will be scanned and escorted to businesses by security.

For those who live and work in the secure zone, how they're effected will vary depending on where they live and work.

Residents living downtown at 668 Euclid Ave. and guests of the Residence Inn will need to get screened if they're driving in and out of the secure zones. The security check will be on Prospect Avenue west of E. 9th Street.

K-9 officers will be used for vehicle checks in some areas, and officials say they're going to be paying special attention to engines and trunks.

