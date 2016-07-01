Indians win 14 straight, Online shopping savings

The Indians broke a franchise record tonight, after a nail-biting 19 inning game in Toronto. Fourteen in a row and still counting! Mark Schwab has all the highlights coming up on Cleveland 19 News at 11.

Plus, we’re getting answers on how you can save money with online shopping. More and more retailers are letting you stack up on coupons and discounts to save money.

Denise Dufala

