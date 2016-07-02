Troopers believe alcohol and drugs led to fatal Ballville Twp. crash

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred on Hayes Avenue near Third St. in Ballville Township.

It happened at 8:40 p.m on Friday, July 1, when a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo, driven by 58-year-old Richard Black, of Flat Rock, Ohio, was traveling westbound on Hayes Ave turning left into a private drive.

A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 72-year-old John Wynn, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Wynn was traveling westbound on Hayes Avenue directly behind the Chevrolet Aveo.

As Black attempted to turn into the driveway, Wynn struck the Chevrolet Aveo.

Black suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wynn suffered minor injuries and was transported from the scene by Sandusky County EMS to ProMedica Memorial Hospital.

Kim Davidson, 61, of Fremont, Ohio was a passenger in the Chevrolet Aveo. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Sandusky County EMS to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed from the scene by Madison Motors.

Troopers were assisted by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County Fire and EMS, the Sandusky County Coroner’s Office and Madison Motors.

Authorities report that all occupants were wearing safety belts but alcohol and drugs were believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.