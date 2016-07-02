The science and numbers behind 'The Block' in Game 7 of NBA Finals

We've watched "The Block" from Game 7 of the NBA Finals over and over again. Most of us have muttered, "How does LeBron James do it?"

ESPN's Sports Science breaks down the play for us. (Watch below.) When Golden State Warriors superstar Andrew Iguodala was blocked by James, it was a defining moment that set the Cleveland Cavaliers up for the Championship win. If James hadn't made the epic block, Golden State would have remained in the lead and could have won the series.

The Block ended up setting up Kyrie Irving for "The Three" which gave the Cavs a final push to victory.

