Akron mayor: Stay away from Rolling Acres Mall

It's been closed for years, but there has been a growing interest in touring Rolling Acres Mall in Akron since the city purchased it with plans to demolish it and because of Seph Lawless's photos of the abandoned structure.

"While the city understands there is public interest in the space, there are no plans to give any future tours. For everyone's safety, I request that citizens stay clear of the area. Police will have an increased presence," said Mayor Dan Horrigan. Any trespassers may be prosecuted.

There were no bids last week for the property, which was on the auction block for the second and final sheriff's sale. The deed transfer clears all back taxes owned on the mall.

Click to see a gallery of photos of the mall after it was abandoned.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.