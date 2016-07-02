Cleveland Indians Fourth of July game sold out: Here's how to get tickets

The Cleveland Indians home game at Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers on the Fourth of July has officially sold out. Don't lose hope though -- you can still get tickets to the game July 4.

On Stubhub.com there are hundreds of tickets listed for sale from $31 to $298.

Additionally, ticket inventory is limited for next Friday's and Saturday’s games against the New York Yankees at home.

Friday: Indians vs. Yankees, 7:10 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.)

$2 Miller Lite cans in Right Field District (5-7PM)

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

Fireworks (Summer Anthem theme) presented by Wayside Furniture

Indians banner courtesy of McDonald’s (10,000 fans)

Block Party

KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

Saturday: Indians vs. Yankees, 4:10 p.m. (gates open at 2 p.m.)

Yan Gomes bobblehead courtesy of SportsTime Ohio (12,500 fans)

Block Party presented by T-Mobile

KeyBank Hassle-Free Weekend

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets for Friday and Saturday early here; good seats remain for games Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday at Progressive Field.

