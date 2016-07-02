Cleveland firefighters get bulletproof vests, but not enough for RNC

Cleveland firefighters have received the bulletproof vests they requested more than a year ago, but Firefighters Local 93 President Tim Corcoran says it's not enough.

The city purchased the vests with part of a $50 million National Special Security Event grant it received, and those funds can only be used for Republican National Convention-related items, city spokesman Daniel Ball said. Cleveland's department of Public Safety said 100 vests were sufficient for the RNC, and the city will buy enough vests for every fighter who rides in a truck with money from the general fund after the convention, Ball said.

They received 100 vests Thursday. During the RNC, Corcoran says that there will be at least 250 firefighters working daily, leaving 150 without the needed gear.

Corcoran says that they'll need the protective gear when dealing with potentially rowdy crowds but also need it throughout the year when normally there are 150 firefighters on the streets.

"I'm happy we have the vests, but I'm not not pleased with the response," Corcoran said.

