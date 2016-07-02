Still time to VOTE! Cleveland Cavaliers nominated for 7 ESPYS (Vote here)

Even though the season is over and the Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Championship, they still have an opportunity to win.

The Cavs have been nominated for seven ESPYS awards:

Best team

Best head coach (Tyronn Lue)

Best game (Game 7 of NBA Finals)

Best male athlete (LeBron James)

Best NBA player (James)

Best championship performance (James)

Best chase down play ("The Block")

Click here to vote. (Voting ends on July 13 at 8 p.m.)

The ESPYs are hosted by John Cena and are live on ABC, Wednesday July 13 at 8 p.m. at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.