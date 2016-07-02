Girl, 12, hits head in quarry; rushed by Lifeflight to hospital

A day of fun in the sun almost turned into tragedy at a South Amherst quarry. The Lorain County Sheriff's office says a 12-year-old girl somehow hit her head as she jumped in the water just off Quarry Road.

She's recovering now after Lifeflight rushed her to Metrohealth Medical Center. This is not the first time a swimmer here had to be rescued and rushed to the hospital.

"The old Cleveland Quarry is a problem. It's been a problem for quite a while," said Sgt. Randal Koubeck of the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

This quarry and the others around it are all on private property. There have been many "no trespassing" signs that have been posted over the years but neighbors say the kids who swim here rip them down.

"These young children, these young men and women who are coming out here, they have no idea how dangerous it is," said Denny Abraham, who has lived next to the quarry for more than 50 years.

"You don't and you don't know where the drop off points are and the shallow points," Koubeck said.

"I'm so afraid if they keep coming in these mass numbers, the law of percentages is going to catch up with us and were going to have a fatality," Abraham said.

