Drunken parents had 15-year-old drive them all night to Cedar Point, police say

Parents are expected to be in court Tuesday after they were accused of having their son drive them all night to Cedar Point this weekend.

A Sandusky Highway Patrol Post Trooper performed a traffic stop on Saturday at 8:13 a.m., and would soon learn that the driver was an unlicensed teen, who didn't even hold a driving permit.

The 15-year-old boy was pulled over for speeding in a 2000 Dodge Caravan on SR 2, near Vermilion. He was traveling at 83 mph in a 70 mph zone.

After further questioning, it was discovered that the teen's parents and 12-year-old sister were the other occupants of the vehicle.

The adults were identified as Timothy W. McCoy,54, and Michelle R. Kirk, 45, from Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

McCoy was seated in the front passenger seat, while Kirk and the young girl were seated in the back seats.

Each adult was given a breath test after the trooper noticed signs that the two were intoxicated

Michelle Kirk tested .265 and Timothy McCoy tested .184 alcohol content.

The teen said that he and his family were headed to Cedar Point and that he had been driving all night from Columbus.

Both adults were arrested and the family was transported to the Sandusky Highway Patrol Post.

While at the post, troopers and dispatchers purchased food and drinks for the children while they waited for their grandmother to pick them up.

Michelle Kirk was charged with child endangering and wrongful entrustment of a vehicle. Timothy McCoy was charged with child endangering.

Kirk and her two children were released to her mother.

McCoy was incarcerated at the Erie County Jail.

Both have court dates set for 9 a.m.

Children Services in Columbus was notified of the incident.

