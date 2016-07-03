Muslim group commends Avon Officials for swift apology to man accused in fake ISIS scare

A woman called 911 Wednesday and told dispatchers someone in "full headdress" was pledging allegiance to ISIS in an Avon hotel lobby.

A woman called 911 Wednesday and told dispatchers someone in "full headdress" was pledging allegiance to ISIS in an Avon hotel lobby.

The Cleveland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Cleveland) today commended elected and law enforcement officials in Avon, Ohio, for their apology which came just three days after a Muslim man was hospitalized following false claims that he was heard “pledging allegiance to ISIS” by a hotel desk clerk.

Ahmed Al Menhali, of the United Arab Emirates, received that apology on Saturday night, when he sat down with Avon’s mayor, police chief and law director at the CAIR-Cleveland office. During Wednesday's incident, Al Menhali was pinned to the ground and handcuffed by police. The apology took place Saturday night.

"We commend City of Avon officials for taking an important step toward helping to resolve this matter. Instead of retreating behind a wall of silence, they came forward swiftly to unequivocally exonerate Mr. Al Menhali, which is extremely important in restoring his dignity and reputation," said CAIR-Cleveland Executive Director Julia A. Shearson. "We appreciate the transparency and forthrightness of these officials and hope they will pursue this matter in terms of seeking justice for Mr. Al Menhali through the office of the prosecutor."

Shearson pointed out how city leaders addressed the incident as top priority, by making time to meet with Al Menhali during a holiday weekend.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization.

Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.