Cleveland Firefighters called to E.152nd house fire

On Sunday afternoon Cleveland Firefighters were called to 842 E. 152nd Street, near St. Clair, with word of people trapped inside a burning house.

Upon arrival fire crews soon discovered that their mission would not involve a rescue operation because no one was inside.

According to dispatch, the home suffered somewhat extensive damage.

As of 2:30 p.m. crews had extinguished the fire and were cleaning the scene.

No more information is available at this time.

