Another former Cavalier is now a Warrior

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown has replaced Luke Walton with the Golden Sate Warriors.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports' The Vertical, Brown and the Warriors have completed a deal that will make the 46-year-old Steve Kerr's lead assistant.

Brown was NBA Coach of the Year in 2009 while with the Cavaliers and was also once head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent time with the Spurs and Indiana Pacers as an assistant coach.

Details of Brown's deal have not been released.

