Water main break floods road in North Olmsted

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Crews are working to repair a water main break on Revere Road in North Olmsted

According to the street department, work should take anywhere between three and four hours.

Residents say water has been flowing since Friday.

