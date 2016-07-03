Investigation: Kid pulls gun on parents

An argument between a juvenile and his parent escalated so quickly that the child pulled out a gun and pointed at his parent. (Source: Raycom Media)

An argument between a juvenile and his parent escalated so quickly that the child pulled out a gun and pointed it at his parent, according to Ravenna police.

Police were called to 634 S Meridian St. around 5 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, the boy, who had already left returned and barricaded himself in the house.

SWAT and additional deputies from the Portage County Sheriff's dept. were called to assist.

The boy surrendered at 6:40 p.m. and a handgun was recovered.

No one was injured and the investigation continues.

The suspect's name is not being released because of his age.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact The City of Ravenna Police Department, 330-296-6486.

