One transported after overnight boating accident - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

One transported after overnight boating accident

Edgewater Marina (Source: WOIO) Edgewater Marina (Source: WOIO)
Man transported after boating accident. (Source: WOIO) Man transported after boating accident. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

An overnight boating accident at Edgewater Marina sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around midnight.

EMS tells Cleveland 19 that they transported one man to Lutheran Hospital. 

His injuries were critical and his current condition is not known. 

Check back later for more details.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly