Fireworks Safety: CPSC sends out a warning

Fireworks are an Independence Day tradition. They are beautiful but also potentially dangerous if you're lighting them off on your own.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 10,500 people are injured by fireworks every year in the United States. More than a third of those injured are kids under the age of 15. The bulk of those injuries happen around the 4th of July.

[WATCH HERE: NFL player Jason Pierre-Paul tells CPSC Chairman Elliot Kaye about a fireworks incident that changed his life.]

The National Council on Fireworks Safety recommends you follow these precautions:

Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Know your fireworks. Read warning labels and performance descriptions.

Do not set off fireworks from your hand.

Never let children play with or ignite fireworks.

Make sure you’re in a clear area, outdoors.

Light one firework at a time.

Never relight a ‘dud’ firework.

Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

