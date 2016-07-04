Driver killed in early morning crash

A 34-year-old man is dead after police say he blew through a stop sign and crashed into another car. (Source: WOIO)

A 34-year-old man is dead after police say he blew through a stop sign and crashed into another car.

Heder t. Abreo, of Valley City, was driving a 2005 Volkswagen when he did not stop at the stop sign at SR 303 in Grafton Township.

Police say Abreo crashed into Katherine G. Norris' Toyota Corolla around 1:20 a.m. Monday morning.

Abreo was pronounced dead at the scene while Norris, 28, was Life-Flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center. her condition is not known.

The accident remains under investigation.

