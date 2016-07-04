Teen water park employee critically injured in Sandusky hit-and-run

Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for the hit-and-run driver who critically injured a 19-year-old water park employee in Sandusky late Sunday night.

OSP says the accident happened around 10:26 p.m. on Camp and Pierce streets.

Zaide Guler Narmanli, an international exchange worker from Turkey, was crossing Camp and Pierce on her 10-speed Huffy when she was hit in the intersection by a vehicle headed eastbound. The intersection is lighted and but Zaide did not have any working lights on her bicycle.

The driver did not stop.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Trooper Zach Steinbach at the Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-625-6565.

