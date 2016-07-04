National Park Service needs help identifying shooting victim

This is an illustration of clothing similar to what the victim was wearing in the CVNP. (Source: CVNP)

The National Park Service needs help identifying an assault victim found in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Rangers received the report of the assault victim found within park boundaries in Peninsula Sunday around at 9:21 a.m.

"I'm driving. I found some runners. They said they ran across a body. She's alive, been shot," said the 911 caller.

"There were tons of people out running and biking already at that time," said Jen Dugal, who was running in the park the morning the victim was found. "I wouldn't be surprised if somebody saw something or heard something. Hopefully somebody will come forward with information."

The victim is an African-American female. She is estimated to be around 18-years-old, 110-120 pounds in weight, and 5'4" – 5'5" in height.

"I'm almost 18. That would be someone like me, crazy," said Belle Mercurio, a park visitor.

The victim was wearing light blue jean shorts, a pink tank top, and white Nike tennis shoes. She is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The National Park Service is leading the on-going investigation with assistance from the FBI.

"I have to think about who is down here, what's going on and hopefully people are watching out for each other while they're down here," said park regular, Matt Dugal.

People with information about the description should call the Cuyahoga Valley National Park tip line at 440-546-5945.

