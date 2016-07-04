US ambassador not happy over handcuffing of Emirati national Ahmed al-Menhali

US ambassador expresses regret over handcuffing of Ahmad al-Menhali. (Source: WOIO)

The American ambassador to the United Arab Emirates has expressed regret over the handcuffing of an Emirati man wearing traditional garments in Ohio over terrorism fears.

Ambassador Barbara Leaf said in a Facebook post on Monday that Emirati national Ahmed al-Menhali endured an "unfortunate incident" when police detained and searched him at gunpoint last week after a hotel clerk raised suspicions he could have links to the Islamic State group.

He was wearing a traditional white kandura, or ankle-length robe, and headscarf at the hotel.

Officials in the Cleveland suburb of Avon have apologized to the man.

The Emirates responded to the incident by summoning U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Ethan Goldrich and warning its citizens to avoid wearing traditional garments when traveling abroad.

