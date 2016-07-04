US ambassador not happy over handcuffing of Emirati national Ahmed al-Menhali

The American ambassador to the United Arab Emirates has expressed regret over the handcuffing of an Emirati man wearing traditional garments in Ohio over terrorism fears.
Ambassador Barbara Leaf said in a Facebook post on Monday that Emirati national Ahmed al-Menhali endured an "unfortunate incident" when police detained and searched him at gunpoint last week after a hotel clerk raised suspicions he could have links to the Islamic State group.
He was wearing a traditional white kandura, or ankle-length robe, and headscarf at the hotel.
Officials in the Cleveland suburb of Avon have apologized to the man.
The Emirates responded to the incident by summoning U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Ethan Goldrich and warning its citizens to avoid wearing traditional garments when traveling abroad.
Video: Avon police have guns drawn when hotel calls 911 in ISIS scare
Man falsely accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS meets with Avon officials
Download the Cleveland 19 News app.
Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.