Rhode Island joins Ohio, outlaws sale of powdered caffeine to minors

Logan Stiner died of a caffeine overdose just before his 2014 high school graduation. (Source: Family)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A new Rhode Island law bans the sale of powdered caffeine to minors.

It was one of dozens of bills signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in late June.

People who are under 21 years old and are convicted of possessing powdered caffeine could face up to a $500 fine. The maximum penalty for people convicted of selling it to minors would be $3,000 or up to three years in prison for multiple offenses.

Concentrated caffeine powder is far more potent than coffee. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advises consumers not to use it.

The FDA says Logan Stiner, 18, of LaGrange, OH and another young man in Georgia died after using the product.

Stiner died in 2014, a week before his high school graduation. The Lorain County Coroner says the caffeine caused Stiner to have a cardiac arrhythmia and a seizure. A single small bag of caffeine powder was found in his home.

Ohio has since outlawed it.

