Indians beat Tigers, lead AL Central

Cleveland Indians' Mike Napoli, right, is congratulated by Francisco Lindor after Napoli hit a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers' Bruce Rondon in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in Cleveland. Lindor scored on the play.

Mike Napoli hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the 7th inning to help the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit last night, 5-3.

It all happened in front of a sellout crowd of 34,163 at Progressive Field Monday, into Tuesday morning.

Jeff Manship pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win in the rain-delayed game. The Indians broke a two-game losing skid that had ended their franchise record 14 game win streak.

This is the Indians 10th straight win over the Tigers to start the season. The Indians lead the AL Central by 6 1/2 games. The Tribe is only one game behind the Texas Rangers for best record in the American League.

The Indians will take on the Detroit Tigers again Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m.

