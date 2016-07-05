Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $454M

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $454M. Friday night's drawing failed to produce a winner. the next drawing is Tuesday night.

This is the seventh biggest jackpot of all time, including Powerball and Mega Millions prizes.

The winning numbers on Friday were 20, 41, 42, 45 and 49. The Megaball was 14.

The jackpot will be the largest since a $429.6 million Powerball prize won by a New Jersey family May 7.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. EST.

