2 kids, mother shot on Cleveland's west side

Two kids and a 34-year-old woman were shot Monday night, police said. 

Police said a woman was arguing with her boyfriend outside a home in the 1400 block of W. 107th Street when a man came from inside the home and began shooting. 

A nine-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were shot in the leg. Their mother was shot in the back. 

A suspect has been identified and a name will be released upon arrest and or charges filed.  All victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

