2 kids, mother shot on Cleveland's west side

Two kids and a 34-year-old woman were shot Monday night, police said.

Police said a woman was arguing with her boyfriend outside a home in the 1400 block of W. 107th Street when a man came from inside the home and began shooting.

A nine-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy were shot in the leg. Their mother was shot in the back.

A suspect has been identified and a name will be released upon arrest and or charges filed. All victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.