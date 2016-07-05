Police: 2 steal & sell exercise equipment from hotels

Two people going around stealing hotel exercise equipment have been arrested, police said.

Akron police alerted area police about a man and woman who stole exercise equipment from an Akron hotel in early June. Clerks at two Bath hotels on Springside Drive said the two had also been in their hotels.

The suspects were stealing dumbbells and selling them, police said.

Akron police arrested the woman selling the stolen equipment at Play it Again Sports. The man was eventually located and arrested by police.

The 46-year-old Tallmadge man was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and the 42-year-old Tallmadge woman was charged with one count of breaking and entering.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.