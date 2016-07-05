Indians catcher inspires coffee for a cause

Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes has teamed up with the Cleveland Coffee Company for a new venture.

The two have produced "Viva Brasil," a specialty-grade Brazilian coffee. The coffee is on shelves at select retailers now through Oct. 31 and can also be ordered through the company's website. Fifteen percent of the proceeds from all Viva Brasil sales will benefit Providence House.

Providence is a crisis nursery for babies and children from birth to age 10. It is committed to child abuse prevention.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.