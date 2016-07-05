Indians fan behind coveted 'Party at Napoli's' shirts

Indians 1st baseman Mike Napoli, known for being a party-boy, will meet a special fan on Saturday.

Nate Crowe is the fan behind the coveted 'Party at Napoli's' T-Shirt. The shirts are currently sold out at the Indians Team Shop. They are available online at 108 Stitches, but the company said expect at least a two week wait while they process your order.

Crowe initially created a 'Party at Napoli's' sign that he took to an Indian's game with some of his friends. The message implied that if the Tribe did well, the celebration would be at Napoli's house after the game. It was a hit. Crowe then crafted a handmade t-shirt with the same message and sent it to Napoli. Much to Crowe's surprise, Napoli wore it after a game. It's been a hot ticket item ever since.

Crowe said the best part is, some of the proceeds of the shirt go to Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital. His son was born premature so the cause is near and dear to his heart. He does not make any money off of the shirts himself, but he has earned a lot of bragging rights.

