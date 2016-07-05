Where's the mayor living? Watch confrontation

It is reasonable to assume the elected mayor of your town actually lives in your town. Right?

“Just what is it you’re asking," the mayor asked.

"If you live in the Village," the councilman said.

"I do," the mayor replied.

"How often are you here?" the mayor was asked.

"Quite often," the mayor replied.

But if you are making that assumption or buying the mayor’s explanation in one local suburb, you'd be mistaken. The mayor owns a house there and claims to live there. But do the facts support her claim?

Paul Orlousky gets to the bottom of it in a case that might be called "the tale of the missing mayor." Tuesday at 11 p.m. on Cleveland 19.

