Reports: Dwyane Wade considering becoming a Cavalier?

Will the Cleveland Cavaliers make a move to counter Golden State?

Huffington Post sports columnist Jordan Schultz believes the Cavs are in the midst of making something big happen right now.

Monday, free agent Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world and chose to go to the Warriors - drastically improving their chances of winning a second title in three years.

NBA sources say if the Cavs were to sign, LeBron James best buddy Dwyane Wade it would be a step in the right direction. 

