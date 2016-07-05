Reports: Dwyane Wade considering becoming a Cavalier?

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File). FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo, Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (3) gives a high-five to Luol Deng after Game 6 of an NBA basketball playoffs first-round series against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C. Wade st...

Will the Cleveland Cavaliers make a move to counter Golden State?

Huffington Post sports columnist Jordan Schultz believes the Cavs are in the midst of making something big happen right now.

League source: Dwyane Wade in preliminary talks with #Cavs to reunite with Lebron. Talks still early. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 5, 2016

Monday, free agent Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world and chose to go to the Warriors - drastically improving their chances of winning a second title in three years.

NBA sources say if the Cavs were to sign, LeBron James best buddy Dwyane Wade it would be a step in the right direction.

Is @DwyaneWade the best choice for the #Cavs? — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) July 5, 2016

